Woman sentenced for promoting prostitution at two Tacoma massage parlors

A woman who promoted prostitution out of two Tacoma massage parlors must forfeit money seized by detectives, which could be more than $40,000.
Hsin Hung, 44, pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to second-degree promoting prostitution and was sentenced.
She has no prior felonies, and as part of her sentence won’t have to serve more than the 19 days she already spent in jail.
But as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors, she agreed to give up money in bank accounts frozen by police.
“This could be $40,000 or more,” deputy prosecutor Greg Greer wrote the court.
Hung’s attorney didn’t return a News Tribune call Wednesday.
According to charging papers:
Detectives started an undercover operation in March 2015, and arrested Hung in November 2015.
They suspected women working at the massage businesses in the 1100 block and 4100 block of South M Street were offering sex for money.
Hung told an undercover detective a friend owned one business, and she owned the other. A woman working at one of the parlors identified Hung as the big boss.
Undercover detectives were solicited on 13 different visits, and when one asked about buying one of the parlors, Hung provided advice about how to advertise prostitution online.
As part of the bust, police also arrested three other women, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.
