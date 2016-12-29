Man accused of threatening Pierce County judge is arraigned

A man accused of threatening to kill a Pierce County judge pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday.
Michael Deshawn Denton, 32, is charged with intimidating a judge and felony harassment.
He’s already doing 10 years in prison for throwing liquid, including feces, at Pierce County Jail corrections deputies last year.
Should he be released, Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $50,000 as Denton awaits trial on the new charges.
Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Denton.
According to charging papers:
Denton was before Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh on June 13 in connection with the assault of the corrections deputies.
Rumbaugh told Denton, who was representing himself in one case, that he wouldn’t hear his motions, which weren’t relevant that day.
That upset Denton, who made profanity-laced threats and insults to the judge, including: “I’ll murder you.”
