Crime

December 30, 2016 12:51 PM

Manhunt underway in Federal Way for burglary suspect

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

A manhunt is underway for a Des Moines burglary suspect who crashed his getaway car in Federal Way.

KOMO News is reporting the search is going on in a residential area for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing his car along Dash Point Road near SW 300th Street following a police chase.

The incident began when police responded to a burglary call in the 25800 block of Marine View Drive Friday morning, according to Doug Jenkins with Des Moines Police.

Responding officers spotted the suspect in a fleeing car and gave chase.

After the crash, the driver ran off on foot. He is described as a man in a gray sweatshirt with possible facial injuries.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos