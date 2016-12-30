Manhunt underway in Federal Way for burglary suspect

A manhunt is underway for a Des Moines burglary suspect who crashed his getaway car in Federal Way.
KOMO News is reporting the search is going on in a residential area for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing his car along Dash Point Road near SW 300th Street following a police chase.
The incident began when police responded to a burglary call in the 25800 block of Marine View Drive Friday morning, according to Doug Jenkins with Des Moines Police.
Responding officers spotted the suspect in a fleeing car and gave chase.
After the crash, the driver ran off on foot. He is described as a man in a gray sweatshirt with possible facial injuries.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
