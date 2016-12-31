Police beat: A reckless driver, warring brothers, and fighting friends

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Dec. 28: Sometimes reckless drivers roar past you on the freeway, sending your pulse into overdrive and making you wish for a cop.
Sometimes, wishes come true.
At 12:33 a.m., the man in the black 2001 Acura ripped along southbound Interstate 5, past the on-ramp from Pacific Avenue, where a Tacoma officer just happened to be merging.
The officer sped up to 70 in an effort to keep pace. The Acura kept pulling away. It drifted left, came close to clipping another car, and corrected.
The next exit was Highway 16. The Acura abruptly cut across three lanes of traffic to reach the off-ramp.
The officer followed, trying to close. He hit 90 before he started catching up. The Acura weaved through traffic, changing lanes.
The officer followed, trying to close. He hit 90 before he started catching up. The Acura weaved through traffic, changing lanes. The officer flicked on his emergency lights and pulled the driver over just before the westbound Union Avenue exit.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, handed over his license.
Why was he driving so wildly?
The man said someone cut him off.
The officer said he didn’t see anyone cut the man off — just the opposite.
The man couldn’t explain himself. The officer told him he was under arrest. A second officer arrived, took the man into custody and booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving. The Acura was impounded and towed.
Dec. 25: On Christmas Day, the brothers fought on Facebook and took the argument to the street.
One brother, 25, blamed the other, 29, for triggering their grandmother’s stroke. The older brother sent a text message saying he was coming over to fight. The younger brother texted back, saying that was a bad idea.
The older brother came anyway. The younger brother was ready and met him outside. A neighbor, frustrated by the fight, stepped outside with a shotgun and fired a blast skyward to break it up.
The older brother came anyway. The younger brother was ready, and met him outside. A neighbor, frustrated by the fight, stepped outside with a shotgun and fired a blast skyward to break it up.
Tacoma officers drove to an address in the 4000 block of A Street. They spoke to the brothers, who told similar stories, with different versions about who started it.
The older brother claimed that the younger brother attacked him as soon as he arrived at the house. The older brother had no injuries.
The younger brother said the older brother attacked as soon as he arrived, pushing, throwing punches and shots to the face. The younger brother had a bruised face and a wrenched knee, and couldn’t walk without help.
Officers decided the older brother was the aggressor. They booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
Dec. 24: On Christmas Eve, the old friends drank and fought about the past. They took the argument to the street.
Officers drove to a reported disturbance in the 5000 block of North Visscher Street. They found the friends, 33 and 28, walking in the middle of the road.
Both men were drunk and admitted it. They said they were on their way home from a local bar. They said they’d been arguing about the past, but agreed to take the dispute inside, to a house where one of them lived.
Both men were drunk, and admitted it. They said they were on their way home from a local bar. They said they’d been arguing about the past, but agreed to take the dispute inside, to a house where one of them lived.
Officers agreed to let the men move along, but stayed nearby. As they drove past the friend’s house, the younger man appeared and flagged them down.
“That guy just kicked my ass,” the man said. He was bleeding from a golf-ball-sized lump on his head.
The man said the two men had been friends since childhood. More recently, they had been roommates, but not anymore.
Tonight, the man said, the pair went to the bar for a drink, and started arguing about past disputes. The younger man brought up a debt the older man had never paid. The older man complained that the younger man had only recently bothered to meet the older man’s young son.
After the officers stopped them the first time, the men kept walking to the older man’s house, but the argument escalated. The younger man said the older man tripped him and punched him.
The older man admitted throwing a punch. Officers cuffed him. The younger man refused to sign a statement, and said he didn’t want his friend arrested. It didn’t matter; officers booked the older man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486
Comments