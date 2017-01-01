Man celebrates New Year’s by firing guns 175 times, deputies say

The man was passed out in his lawn chair just after midnight Sunday, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies, 175 shell casings strewn around his Spanaway yard.
“Evidently, the male was drinking throughout the day and celebrating New Year’s Eve,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
In celebration, deputies believe the 52-year-old man fired off 175 rounds from his 12-gauge shotgun, 9mm handgun and .223-caliber AR-15-style rifle, Troyer said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired, and neighbors told them which house the shots were coming from.
The unconscious man was arrested on suspicion of 100 misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm.
Deputies collected his firearms and booked him into Pierce County Jail, Troyer said.
“You have to remember whether you’re firing a gun into the ground or up into the air: Bullets keep moving and come down from the air,” Troyer said.
The man made his bail and is scheduled to be released late Sunday, according to court documents.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
