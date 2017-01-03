Woman arraigned in Bonney Lake wreck that killed friend

A young Bonney Lake woman accused of causing a wreck that killed her friend pleaded not guilty Tuesday at arraignment.
Pierce County prosecutors say McKenzie Krakow, 19, was driving three times the speed limit Sept. 11 when she lost control of her car, which hit a sign and then a tree.
She’s charged with vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment in the death of 18-year-old Mackenzie Rae Martin, who was thrown from the car and suffered fatal injuries.
Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ruled that Krakow can remain free without bail, pending trial.
Krakow’s attorney didn’t return a News Tribune call Tuesday.
According to charging papers:
The teenagers were heading east on 160th Street East when their car flew over a hill and crashed near 186th Avenue East.
Data from the 2016 Kia Forte showed the car went from 63 to 80 mph just before the airbags deployed. The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.
Krakow and a 16-year-old passenger in the back seat were wearing seat belts and suffered relatively minor injuries. Martin was not wearing a seat belt.
Investigators said they did not believe the youths were impaired.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
