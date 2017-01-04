Burglars steal $2,500 in merchandise from South Hill store

Four people stole more than $2,500 in merchandise after breaking into a Kohl’s department store in South Hill, and investigators hope the public can help identify them.
Surveillance footage captured the men about 11 p.m. Dec. 12 inside the store in the 16900 block of Meridian Avenue East.
They filled several large mesh shopping bags with brand name sweatshirts, jackets, jeans, shorts and shoes. The burglars also took a beard trimmer and Kitchen Aid mixer before running out of an emergency exit in the store.
Detectives said they fled in a silver or gray four-door truck driven by a woman waiting outside.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
