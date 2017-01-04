Burglars steal $2,500 in merchandise from South Hill store

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

2:57 Juvenile Dakota Collins awaits trial in adult jail instead of juvenile detention

1:02 Moment of blessing for fallen officer

1:41 "Someone intentionally fired multiple rounds into the window"

1:19 Memorial for slain officer

2:03 Procession of slain officer begins

1:40 Candlelight vigil for fallen officer at Sheridan Elementary

2:15 Hundreds mourn slain Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez at vigil