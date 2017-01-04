Crime

January 4, 2017 7:35 PM

Kent man taken to Harborview after Federal Way shooting

By Kenny Ocker

A 32-year-old Kent man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot Wednesday night at a Federal Way gas station, according to police.

Federal Way police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of South 356th Street about 5:45 p.m. for a call of shots fired after a physical altercation, spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said by email.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Kent man had a fight with a 26-year-old Seattle man over money that precipitated the shooting, Schrock said.

The Kent man was taken to Harborview with a serious injury that is not expected to be life-threatening, she said.

The suspect is in custody and is cooperating with the investigation, Schrock said.

