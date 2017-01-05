Pursuit in South Hill started because driver was going too slow

The deputies first noticed Jon Kalista in South Hill because he was driving 10 mph below the speed limit.
They watched him cross all lanes of traffic on Meridian Avenue without using a blinker, so they pulled up next to him.
Kalista, 34, sped away and the chase was on.
The pursuit reached 65 mph – double the posted speed limit – and Kalista ran four stop signs while trying to elude deputies, according to court records.
When the deputies maneuvered their unmarked Ford Explorer and caused Kalista to slide sideways, he put his vehicle into reverse and pushed the deputies’ car backward.
Kalista managed to again speed away and struck another car after running a stop sign at a four-way intersection.
He tried to jump out the driver’s side window and flee but deputies managed to catch him and take him into custody.
A woman riding with Kalista told deputies he likely ran because he had a warrant out for his arrest for a prior eluding case.
“The defendant had said, when the deputies pulled up behind them, he wasn't going to stop because he didn't want to go to jail,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
Kalista pleaded not guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault, felony eluding, failure to remain at the scene of an injury accident and third-degree driving on a suspended license.
He was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
