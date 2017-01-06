Stolen car hits school bus carrying children in Tacoma

A man in a stolen car collided with a school bus in Tacoma Friday before taking out a bus shelter and bench.
The 28-year-old was arrested later in the day after allegedly trying to break into six more cars near Freighthouse Square.
The crash took place about 6:25 a.m. near East D and East 27th streets.
Police said the man tried to pass the Clover Park School District bus, which was carrying an unknown number of children, and crossed into oncoming traffic lanes.
The bus driver was making a left turn and collided with the stolen Toyota Camry, which witnesses said came out of nowhere.
“The car lost control, went through a bus shelter, took out some small trees and hit a cement curb and bench,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The Camry continued 120 feet uphill before coming to a stop.
By the time officers arrived, the driver had fled.
The bus driver, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The car was stolen out of Auburn, though the owners had not yet reported it.
Shortly afterward, police took the man into custody after six people reported he tried to steal their cars. Most of the victims were inside their vehicles and he tried to force them out.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments