Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
David Thomas
Age: 43.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of Milwaukee Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 for first-degree attempt to commit rape in Umatilla Tribal Court for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 1994 of aggravated sexual abuse in Oregon for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Has not participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Paula Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
William C. Ross
Age: 53.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 185 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 9700 block of 118th Street East, Puyallup.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1987 of first-degree rape while armed with a deadly weapon in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint as she walked to school. Convicted in 1980 of second-degree sexual abuse in Oregon for sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met at an arcade.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated and while at the Special Commitment Center.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Benjamin D. Braaten
Age: 27.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 400 block of East Division Lake, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2002 of first-degree child molestation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy. Convicted in 2008 of attempted first-degree child molestation for trying to sexually assault the same boy. Convicted in 2006 of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation for breaking into a neighbor’s home and watching pornography on their computer.
Sex offender treatment: Participated a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police detectives Kelly at 253-591-5989 or Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
