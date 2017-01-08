Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Steven M. Conklin
Age: 28.
Description: 6 feet and 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 on two counts of second-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a young boy. Convicted in 2010 on two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Keith A. Hatton
Age: 48.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted 1986 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County, Michigan. Convicted in 1997 of first-degree assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Kenneth H. White
Age: 27.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of unlawful imprisonment in Clark County for promoting commercial sexual abuse of two girls aged 14 and 17. Convicted in 2013 of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in Pierce County after images of his 17-year-old girlfriend were found on his cellphone and laptop.
Sex offender treatment: Participated a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call sheriff’s Detective Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Dennis M. Hopkins
Age: 66.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 5200 block of South Warner Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 on three counts of first-degree child rape in Lewis County for sexually assaulting three children.
Sex offender treatment: Participated a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments