Security heightened at Pierce County hospitals after woman tried to access newborns

Security has been heightened at several Pierce County hospitals after a woman repeatedly tried to gain access to infants in birth centers.
Police have been notified of the problem but no one has been arrested.
The unidentified woman, described as black and in her mid-30s or 40s, was escorted out of the hospitals each time.
“Our top priority is keeping our patients, especially our infants, safe,” said Marce Edwards, spokeswoman for MultiCare Health System.
The woman has not touched or taken babies, officials said, and it is unclear why she is attempting to access hospital units with newborns.
She last tried to gain access Friday at Tacoma General Hospital’s birth center.
Visitors to birth centers at Tacoma General and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital must sign in and show identification, Edwards said. They will also be escorted to the room they intend to visit.
All local hospitals have been notified about the woman’s attempts. Hospital employees were sent an email asking them to “remain vigilant and be on alert” for the woman or anyone else who does not belong in units where infants or children are cared for.
Security has also increased at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.
Maggie Leuzarder, a spokesperson with CHI Franciscan Health, said the woman was was denied access to St. Joseph Medical Center.
"At CHI Franciscan Health, the health, safety and security of our patients is our top priority," Leuzarder told Q13. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are taking the appropriate measures to ensure that our patients remain secure."
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments