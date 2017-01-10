Tacoma man faces $1 million bail in rape case

A Tacoma man booked into jail Monday on a rape and kidnapping warrant from 2016 saw his bail set at $1 million Tuesday.
Oscar Sanabria, 38, was arraigned in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for a March 2016 incident in which documents say he raped a woman who he offered to drive somewhere. Sanabria was also ordered to have no contact with the woman.
According to charging documents:
A woman was waiting for a bus March 29 but didn’t have enough money for fare to go see a family member. Sanabria offered to give her a ride in his car.
He picked her up in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in the 7200 block of Pacific Avenue. Instead of taking her where she asked to go, he drove to a dirt road near South 84th Street.
He raped her, the documents said, then drove back into Tacoma. He pulled into a parking lot and let her jump from the moving vehicle before he fled.
The woman gave police a description of Sanabria’s car, including its license plate number, the documents said. The car was seized outside Sanabria’s house, but he was not home.
Sanabria was charged in absentia on April 6 with the rape and kidnapping counts.
Sanabria was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers after a Dec. 26 wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 that left him in the hospital for weeks and saw another driver suffer a broken arm, troopers said. Charges in that case are pending, according to a Pierce County prosecutor’s spokesman.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments