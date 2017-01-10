Man serving more than 16 years for Parkland shooting

A man is serving more than 16 years in prison for putting bullets through the windshield of a Parkland driver.
Pierce County prosecutors said 22-year-old Jaykeen Huff fired shots in a yard April 4 during an argument involving his girlfriend’s cousin. The bullets missed the target and grazed a woman driving nearby in the arm and chin.
Huff pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and felony harassment Dec. 29, and Superior Court Judge Ronald Culpepper gave him a high-end sentence of 16 years, three months.
Charging papers give this account of the shooting:
Huff’s girlfriend wanted to fight her cousin, and after the fight happened in the 11300 of B Street South, Huff fired at the relative.
The cousin told police Huff accused her of stealing marijuana and had been trying to assault her since February.
Huff fled after his shots hit the motorist instead of the cousin.
Huff was booked into jail after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. His prior convictions include trying to elude police, taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree burglary.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
