Sex offender gets 6 years for child porn possession

A Parkland sex offender who had thousands of digital images of child pornography in his cloud storage was sentenced last week to more than six years in prison.
Scotti Jason Ortiz, 33, will serve 75 months in prison after pleading guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to one count each of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
As part of the plea deal, two counts of possession were dismissed.
At the time of his May 6 arrest, Ortiz had a warrant against him for failing to report as a sex offender. The sentence for that crime will be served concurrently to Ortiz’s other sentence.
According to charging documents:
Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address that included Ortiz’s name was being used to store child pornography in a Google Drive account. Google then gave the center the IP address for the upload of the video.
The center gave the information to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, where an investigator viewed the 12-minute video, then found Ortiz’s previous address. The search showed Ortiz failed to register as a sex offender.
The IP address came back to a Spanaway address. The detective drove there and saw Ortiz, who was identified by his “distinct and pronounced neck tattoos.”
More child pornography images were found on Ortiz’s phone after his arrest.
