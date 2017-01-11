Armed robber holds up University Place convenience store

The man had a handgun in one hand and used his other to grab cash, cigarettes and lottery scratch tickets at a University Place convenience store.
Now, Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber, who sported a black baseball hat that possibly had the Seahawks logo on the front.
The holdup happened about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at a Shell gas station near 56th Street and Orchard Street West.
Surveillance video shows the man walk into the store and promptly point the gun at a male clerk while urgently handing him some kind of bag and ordering the clerk to fill it with cash from the register.
He then jumps on the counter before eventually going around the other side of the counter, still holding the clerk at gunpoint, before grabbing the money and other items himself.
The robbery took less than two minutes.
He was then seen running on a trail headed toward Hannah Pierce Road West.
The clerk was not injured.
The robber was described as a man in his 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black gloves and the black baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
