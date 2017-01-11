Orting man sentenced for shooting at bachelor party

An Orting man who accidentally shot a teenage guest at his backwoods bachelor party has been sentenced.
Tirus Rushton, 39, pleaded guilty last month to third-degree assault, and Pierce County Superior Court Judge Katherine Stolz gave him a high-end term of 90 days in jail Friday.
Prosecutors said that on July 1, the night before Rushton planned to get married, he decided to go shooting with his son, a son’s friend and others.
According to charging papers:
The group was riding in a pickup on a dirt road in the Wilkeson area when Rushton fired pellets from a shotgun and took out several windows of the truck.
The son’s 18-year-old friend was in the bed of the truck, and was hit in the head, cheek, eye and left arm.
His family said afterward that he had lost sight in one of his eyes.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments