Megadeth drummer’s gift to son stolen from Tacoma home

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime Pause

0:33 Seahawks start practice 3 days before playoff game at Atlanta

3:10 Jane Allyn Norris lifts White River to 61-40 win over Franklin Pierce

3:19 Gas station robbery caught on tape

0:14 Vigil for Tacoma police Officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

1:47 Seahawks DC Kris Richard talks about slowing down Atlanta QB Matt Ryan