Federal Way fatal shooting victim identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man Federal Way police believe was shot to death before his body was dumped at an apartment complex.
Andre M. Aber Williams, 27, was fatally shot in the head, medical examiners determined.
His body was found about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Star Lake Road, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said by email.
Because the man’s body was taken from the site of the shooting, Schrock said police are continuing to seek any tips from the public about the shooting.
Anyone with information about Aber Williams’ death is asked to leave a tip at safecityfw.com.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
