Tacoma man sentenced for fight with housemate that involved knife, tire iron

A Tacoma man has been sentenced for swinging a knife at his housemate, chasing him with a tire iron and ramming the man’s car while his children were inside.
Anthony Jay Huver, 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug possession and two counts of second-degree assault, as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.
Superior Court Judge Brian Tollefson sentenced him to a mid-range term of five years, six months.
Defense attorney Philip Thornton said Huver was immediately remorseful for his actions after the attack last year.
“Mr. Huver was experiencing symptoms of his mental illness at the time of these events,” Thornton said. “The symptoms twisted his perception of reality and caused him to react poorly to the situation. While his mental illness does not excuse his crimes, it put his actions into context.”
According to charging papers:
The housemate lived with Huver and his girlfriend on South 48th Street.
One of the housemate’s sons ran outside Aug. 26, to say Huver was throwing a knife at the child’s mother. The housemate went inside to investigate, and Huver swung a blade at him.
The man punched Huver, and suffered cuts to his hands in the fight.
Then the housemate drove away with his sons, ages 8 and 11. Huver picked up a tire iron, and followed in his truck. The truck rammed the car, and witnesses said it looked as if Huver was trying to run down the family.
At some point, the housemate threw his two boys over a fence and told them to run, then got away himself.
Later, Huver told investigators he was upset that the housemate had punched him, and that he did not know there were children in the car.
He had methamphetamine in his wallet at the time of his arrest.
Huver’s prior convictions include theft, robbery and second-degree murder.
He was sentenced to 12 years for the murder, after he fled police in 1998 when they suspected him of forging a drug prescription. That caused a traffic wreck that killed 88-year-old Mary Millard.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
