Woman accused of hitting witness outside courthouse won’t have to serve further jail time

A woman accused of hitting a fellow witness in the head outside the Tacoma courthouse won’t have to spend more time behind bars.
Maria Nicole Baker, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to intimidating a witness. Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend followed the recommendation of the defense and prosecution and sentenced Baker to 57 days, which she already served.
Baker was a witness in the trial related to the shooting of 19-year-old Brandon Morris, who was killed outside a Tacoma convenience store in May 2015.
According to charging papers, Baker hit another witness outside the County-City Building downtown Aug. 2, after becoming upset about the other person’s testimony in court.
Baker was one of two people charged with witness intimidation during the trial.
