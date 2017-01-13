Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

Matthew Leupold was charged with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first degree arson and held without bail Wednesday while sister Lindsey was charged with first degree rendering criminal assistance with $500,000 bail.
Matthew Leupold was charged with 2 counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first degree arson and held without bail Wednesday while sister Lindsey was charged with first degree rendering criminal assistance with $500,000 bail.
Anthony Creighton, 26, talks about his 15-year-old brother, Dylan, who died earlier this year. Dylan's stepmom, 49-year-old Karen Inskip of Gig Harbor, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse her of accidentally killing Dylan by giving him the wrong medication.