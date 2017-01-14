Tacoma man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault of ex-girlfriend

The woman thought she was going to a motel in Fife to meet a friend but instead walked into a darkened room where her ex-boyfriend was waiting with zip ties, a stun gun, machete and mask over his face.
After several hours of alleged abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, the 33-year-old woman was able to escape and call 911 from a nearby casino. When Fife police officers arrived, they found the woman panicked. She was taken to the hospital where she told police what happened.
Later that day Larry Peters Jr., 42, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, felony harassment, second-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Bail was listed at $500,000.
According to charging documents:
The woman went to the motel Thursday night thinking she was meeting a friend. When she arrived the room was dark and the door ajar. She looked behind the door and saw a man wearing a mask.
That’s when he allegedly grabbed her, slammed her against the wall and applied a stun gun to her neck. She fell to the ground, and Peters used the stun gun on her stomach. The phone in the hotel room was unplugged, and the woman told police he took her cellphone.
The woman saw plastic zip ties on a chair fashioned as handcuffs and a motel trash can partially filled with water which she believed would be used to “waterboard” her.
When the woman realized the man was her ex-boyfriend, she told police she tried to pacify him, afraid if she didn’t Peters would kill her. He repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the next several hours.
The woman told officers she tried to persuade Peters to let her go, but he picked up a machete and threatened to kill her and himself.
The woman escaped Friday morning and called 911.
Peters denied the assault, telling officers the woman came to the motel where he was with other people. He told officers they were smoking methamphetamine throughout the night. He denied using a stun gun, saying the injury to the woman’s stomach was an abscess and then saying she used the stun gun on herself.
He also denied raping the woman and adamantly denied they had sex. Later Peters told police he couldn’t remember if they had sex.
Police found two stun guns in the motel rooms where Peters was staying, a large knife, gel pepper spray, bear spray, duct tape, a machete, zip ties linked together and wrapped with electrical tape, an unopened bag of syringes, cotton swabs, alcohol wipes, tourniquet, phone and piece of paper with “leave Washington” written on it.
A second no-contact order was issued Friday preventing Peters from coming within 1,000 feet of the woman should he be released from jail.
Brynn Grimley
