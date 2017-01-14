Kent man dies in crash on I-405 in Tukwila, Buckley woman injured

A Washington State Patrol report indicates speed was the cause of a deadly crash that happened Friday night on Interstate 405 near the interchange with Interstate 5 in Tukwila.
A 35-year-old Kent man driving a 2000 Ford Explorer died at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of his family by the medical examiner.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-405. The Ford Explorer was speeding and hit the rear bumper of a 2013 Toyota Camry. The Explorer rolled and hit the jersey barrier separating the northbound and southbound lanes.
The Explorer came to a rest in the HOV lane; the Camry came to a rest on the right shoulder.
A 35-year-old Buckley woman in the Explorer was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Another passenger in the Explorer, a 35-year-old Seattle man, was not injured.
No one was wearing their seat belts in the Explorer, according to the State Patrol.
The lone person in the Camry, a 38-year-old Seattle man, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. His car was towed from the scene.
Three lanes of the freeway were closed for three hours while troopers investigated.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
