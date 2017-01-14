Tips sought for whereabouts of registered sex offender who cut off tracking bracelet

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and state Department of Corrections are searching for a registered sex offender who cut off his tracking bracelet.
Bruce Brown, 31, is wanted by the sheriff’s department for failing to register as a sex offender and by the corrections department for escape, according to a report by Q13 News.
Authorities say Brown cut off a GPS tracking device he was required to wear so law enforcement could monitor him.
Sheriff’s department spokesman Ed Troyer told the news station Brown has multiple convictions involving young girls, and authorities are concerned he could reoffend.
Brown is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has vertical lines through both eyebrows that are either shaved or natural, according to reports.
Anyone who knows Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or use Crime Stoppers P3 Tips App. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments