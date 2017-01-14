Police beat: A freebie seeker, a coin hunter, and a hallway scrum

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police.
Jan. 11: Typically, freebie seekers skip cab fares, or walk out of restaurants without paying for meals and drinks.
The 15-year-old girl opted for something different: a full set of nails.
Officers drove to a salon in the 2000 block of South 96th Street. They spoke to a salon worker, who said the girl received full service. After the work was done, the girl said she had no money and claimed her mother was on her way to pay.
The worker waited, she said. The girl waited. An hour passed. The girl tried to leave. The worker blocked the door and called police.
Officers spoke to the girl. She told a similar story. She said she thought her mother was going to come and pay.
What was her mother’s number?
The girl wouldn’t say.
The officer ran a records check. The girl had a prior juvenile arrest warrant for theft. The officer booked her into Remann Hall.
Jan. 8: Some police reports speak for themselves. This is one of them.
“On the listed time and date, ROs (responding officers) were dispatched to (the 1300 block of) East 56th Street in regards to a subject crawling around on the grass in front of the home. Upon arrival, ROs contacted (a 30-year-old man) on his hands and knees in the grass next to the sidewalk. He stated that he was looking for a quarter he had dropped.
“A records check revealed listed felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest, advised of his Miranda rights and booked into the Pierce County Jail.”
Jan. 7: The unwritten rule is old and well known. In any hall, the person with the heavy box gets the right of way.
Apparently, the 18-year-old man never heard about the rule.
Officers responded to a reported assault at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Yakima Avenue. They spoke to a 27-year-old man, who said he had been moving into an apartment with help from a 59-year-old woman.
The man said he was carrying a box, but the 18-year-old stood in the middle of the hall, blocking access.
Please move, the man asked. The 18-year-old started cursing and pushed the box into the man’s face. The woman stepped between the two men to stop the fight. The 18-year-old pushed her. She called 911.
Officers spoke to the 18-year-old, who was drunk.
Did he push the woman?
Yes, the man said — to get her out of the way.
The officer couldn’t get much more out of him. They booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault.
Sean Robinson: 253-597-8486, @seanrobinsonTNT
