January 15, 2017 12:15 PM

House fire believed to be arson, man arrested

By Kenny Ocker

A suspicious fire at an abandoned Midland home led to a man’s arrest Saturday night on suspicion of arson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man is being held in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson and no bail has been set, according to court records.

According to sheriff’s spokesman Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders:

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a call for a house fire in the 8500 block of Golden Given Road East about 3:55 p.m. Saturday.

A construction worker nearby saw the house go up in flames and called 911.

The worker watched a soot-covered man go into the house, then leave with a backpack.

The worker tried to get the man to stay until sheriff’s deputies could arrive, but the man wandered off.

A deputy found the soot-covered man nearby and arrested him.

Sanders did not know if a motive had been established in the arson case.

“It was an old, abandoned house and it was boarded up, but I think transients were coming in and out,” Sanders said. “Who knows what was going on.”

