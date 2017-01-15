House fire believed to be arson, man arrested

A suspicious fire at an abandoned Midland home led to a man’s arrest Saturday night on suspicion of arson, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The man is being held in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson and no bail has been set, according to court records.
According to sheriff’s spokesman Det. Sgt. Gary Sanders:
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to a call for a house fire in the 8500 block of Golden Given Road East about 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
A construction worker nearby saw the house go up in flames and called 911.
The worker watched a soot-covered man go into the house, then leave with a backpack.
The worker tried to get the man to stay until sheriff’s deputies could arrive, but the man wandered off.
A deputy found the soot-covered man nearby and arrested him.
Sanders did not know if a motive had been established in the arson case.
“It was an old, abandoned house and it was boarded up, but I think transients were coming in and out,” Sanders said. “Who knows what was going on.”
