Height helped identify suspected Lakewood bank robber

His height gave him away.
The teller at a Lakewood bank remembered looking up at the 6-foot-4 man who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank branch on Dec. 28.
Police later identified the man as Keith Williams, 51, in part due to his height and “distinctive” jacket and shoes, according to court records.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged Williams with first-degree robbery. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
Williams walked into the bank and handed a teller a note saying that he has a gun. The note also specified the amount of money he wanted.
After being handed the cash, Williams allegedly placed it in a backpack and left.
No gun was seen but Williams kept his hands in the backpack during the holdup.
Officers immediately showed the teller a photo lineup of possible suspects but the teller didn’t see the robber, recalling that the man who held up the bank was about 6-feet-5.
About 10 minutes later, police spotted Williams at a nearby Wells Fargo Bank branch and noticed his height and clothing matched the bank robber’s description.
Williams denied being inside the Chase Bank that day.
Surveillance video later showed him park outside a nearby restaurant just before the robbery, records show.
