Lakewood man admits to hijacking woman’s car

A 21-year-old Lakewood man recently pleaded guilty to jumping into a woman’s car while high, ordering her to drive and elbowing her in the face.
Kyle Brenenstahl pleaded guilty Jan. 11 in Pierce County Superior Court to unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.
He will serve 90 days in jail. Nine more months of jail time will be suspended after he is released, and he will have to serve a year of community custody.
As part of the plea deal, a second-degree kidnapping charge will be dismissed.
According to court documents:
On Nov. 30, Brenenstahl climbed into a woman’s car as she waited at a Lakewood stoplight, throwing his duffel bag into the passenger seat.
He yelled, elbowed the woman in the face and told her to drive. She did as instructed, eventually going to a Tacoma convenience store. She was told an employee of what happened and Brenenstahl was arrested.
Apart from his criminal sentence, Brenenstahl will be subject to a five-year no-contact order with the victim.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments