Car thief shot by Tacoma police is sentenced

A man who tried to flee in a Tacoma police detective’s SUV and was shot during a struggle with officers last year has been sentenced.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced Joshua Puente, 27, to two years, one month in prison on Jan. 10 after he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted theft of a vehicle and third-degree assault.
The prison term is part of a special drug offender sentencing alternative, which means Puente will get drug and alcohol treatment as part of his sentence, and will have two years of probation when released.
In being evaluated for the special sentence, Puente indicated he had trouble with alcohol and various drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, and that he believed it extremely important for him to get treatment.
Charging papers give this account of his struggle with police on Jan. 3, 2016:
A woman called 911 after she saw her stolen Honda Civic near South 48th and South Asotin streets.
An officer who responded found Puente behind the wheel, and after the officer knocked on the window, Puente drove away.
He crashed into a nearby fence, and officers followed his footsteps in the snow, until they found him trying to carjack someone in the area.
Puente ran to a detective’s SUV that was running nearby. He struggled with officers and a detective used a stun gun on him.
Puente took off in the SUV with an officer hanging onto the vehicle. He crashed the SUV into a car and a house, and was arrested.
During the confrontation, Sgt. Barry Paris shot Puente in the hip, and Puente was taken to the hospital for the wound, which was not life threatening.
Paris is in his early 60s, and has worked for Tacoma police for more than 25 years.
The SUV Puente crashed belonged to Detective Scott Stanley. Before Puente’s sentencing, the detective wrote the court that he used the vehicle as part of a regional search and rescue team. He said the loaner vehicle he got after the crash wasn’t big enough to hold his gear.
“This would delay my response to a potential lifesaving situation,” he wrote.
