Police investigating death of woman found along Marine View Drive

Tacoma Police are investigating the death of a woman found along state Route 509 Thursday night.
The woman, a white female in her late 20s, was spotted by a passerby about 8:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Marine View Drive.
The woman was dead when police responded to the scene. Her body was just off the roadway.
Her death appears suspicious, said police spokeswoman Loretta Cool. Investigators were at the scene through the night.
A cause of death is pending an autopsy.
