Half-soaked teens suspiciously close to half-sunken stolen car

A stolen-car chase ended with a Ford Taurus taking a dip in a Spanaway retention pond and four nearby teens soaked from the chest down.
“When asked what they were doing, the teens told the deputies they were walking to a friend’s house and were wet from ‘walking in the rain,’ ” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
The incident began around 4 p.m. Thursday when a patrol deputy heard a school bus honking its horn at the Taurus as the vehicle illegally sped by its stop paddles on 78th Avenue East.
“The deputy attempted to catch up to the silver sedan, which he saw was occupied by four teenagers,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Because two schools were nearby, the deputy broke off the chase.
But just four minutes later a witness called 911 to report a Taurus had driven through a fence and into a nearby retention pond.
Responding deputies located three “soaking wet teenagers” walking in the 7900 block of 203rd Street Court East.
“A deputy noted in his report at the time of the incident it was cloudy with occasional light rain, the teens were completely soaked from the chest down but were dry on their heads, shoulders and arms,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies found another half-soaked teen hiding under a trampoline in a backyard. He was arrested for possession of stolen property and eluding.
The Sheriff’s Office dive team determined the vehicle was unoccupied and assisted tow truck operators with removing it from the pond.
The Taurus had been reported stolen Tuesday. Its owners are the parents of one of the half-soaked teenagers.
