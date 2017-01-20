4 guns stolen in burglary at Fife Heights home

Somebody broke into a Fife Heights home and stole four guns and other personal items.
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives said the intruder smashed glass doors to enter the house on 63rd Avenue Court NE about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Taken was a 250-pound gray safe containing two handguns, a Rolex watch, financial documents and personal identification information.
Two shotguns were stolen from elsewhere in the house.
Surveillance footage from a neighboring home shows a dark green BMW with black rims parked outside the burglarized house.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
