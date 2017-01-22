2 teens taken to Harborview after Federal Way shooting

Two teenage boys were seriously injured Saturday night in a shooting in Federal Way, according to police.
A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old each sustained multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a 10:40 p.m. incident in the 2200 block of South 272nd Street, spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said by email early Sunday.
According to Schrock:
Kent police were originally dispatched to a shooting call, which was on the border between Kent and Federal Way. They arrived to find the two boys lying in the road with their gunshot wounds.
Federal Way police took over the investigation because the shooting happened within their jurisdiction.
Two guns, believed to belong to the shooting victims, were recovered at the scene.
Seven minutes prior, Federal Way police responded to a call of shots fired in the 27800 block of Pacific Highway South. Police found a car with bullet holes in it, but no victims.
Apart from location, police are unsure if there is a connection between the incidents.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
