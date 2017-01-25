Tacoma man catches mail thief on videotape

Mike Guza thought it was the mailman rattling at his door last week.
Then he reviewed the tape.
It turns out a woman was stealing his mail. The theft was captured by surveillance cameras he installed after a vandal came through his East Tacoma neighborhood in November, firing shots with a pellet gun.
“It was a pretty weird situation,” Guza said of last Tuesday’s theft. “I was home when it happened, but without a knock, I didn’t recognize what was going on.”
The 35-year-old has lived with his girlfriend at his East 34th Street home for more than 18 months and said he hasn’t had many problems, though he said neighbors have reported break-ins.
Here’s what the surveillance video showed:
A dark car dropped a woman off at a nearby street corner. She walked to Guza’s house, went up the front steps and took the mail. She also tried a bedroom window before going back to the street corner, where the car picked her up.
Guza said he found some of his mail on the corner near where the woman was picked up.
The car pulled in front of his neighbor’s house, parking perpendicular to the street in the grassy median, but he thought it was just a guest at his neighbor’s.
He saw the woman look into the window about the same time the neighbor was coming outside to complain about the car being parked in the lawn.
Guza filed a report about the mail theft incident with police.
The easiest way to prevent mail theft is to get a locking mailbox, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
Guza said he wants the woman and driver who were involved to be identified.
“I have no idea what mail she took, what their plan is with what they took,” Guza said. “And if they were bold enough to do this in the daylight, it makes me think they would do it again or even possibly break in.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments