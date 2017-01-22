Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Paul E. Brown
Age: 43.
Description: 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree rape in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman and cutting her throat. Convicted in 1987 of indecent liberties in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Eric L. Smith
Age: 27.
Description: 6 feet 1 and 205 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted of two counts of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated, but did not complete it.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Paul T. Makosky
Age: 27.
Description: 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds, bald and blue eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of fourth-degree criminal sexual misconduct by force in Escanaba, Michigan, and in 1996 of indecent exposure in Delta County, Michigan. He was convicted in 2006 of felony indecent exposure in King County and in 2009 of attempted voyeurism in King County. Makosky also has two convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.
Sex offender treatment: It’s unknown whether he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Stacia Glenn:
