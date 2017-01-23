Two dead in officer-involved shooting near Milton

Milton police responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a person Tuesday afternoon, according to a police spokesman.
The shooting was about 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of Fifth Street East.
A second subject was found dead at the scene, said Puyallup police spokesman Scott Engle, acting as a spokesperson for Milton police.
Milton police responded to the call of a man with a gun about 1:50 p.m. The officer, a 17-year veteran of the Milton Police Department who is a sergeant, saw or heard the man fire the weapon once, killing the woman. The sergeant fired his duty weapon, killing the man.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments