Tacoma mom accused of being drunk, high and on Ecstacy in crash that hurt her kids

A Tacoma woman was arraigned Monday, charged with being drunk and high when she crashed the family minivan last month, sending three of her children to the hospital.
The 26-year-old was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with one count each of vehicular assault, failure to remain at an injury accident, reckless endangerment and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $50,000.
According to charging documents:
About 10:15 p.m. Dec. 8, police responded to a collision at McKinley Avenue and East 38th Street, finding a hit-and-run crash.
Unfortunately for the fleeing driver, the minivan’s license plate stayed stuck to the front bumper, and the front bumper stayed at the scene.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved told officers what happened. One was rear-ended driving south on McKinley and the other was hit head-on while going north on the east Tacoma street.
One of the officers got a report that the suspect vehicle had crashed nearby about five minutes later. The officer found a silver minivan, devoid of front bumper, buried in the bushes on East 48th Street near East D Street.
The officer found the driver with a broken nose and other facial injuries. She couldn’t stand still, slurred her speech and reeked of alcohol.
She told the officer she had some wine earlier in the night. Tests showed later that she had a 0.19 blood-alcohol level, as well as Ecstacy and an illegal amount of THC in her blood.
Three children were in the van when it drove through concrete barricades, hit railroad tracks, went airborne and traveled through a wooden barricade on the other side of 48th Street.
A follow-up investigation found the 7-year-old suffered cuts all over his body and had an unexplained broken clavicle that was healing; the 3-year-old suffered a large hematoma to the skull and the 1-year-old had a broken right femur.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
