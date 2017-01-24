Sex offender who cut off tracking bracelet arrested in Auburn

A sex offender who cut off his tracking bracelet so authorities could not track his location has been arrested in Auburn.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department alerted the public Jan. 13 that Bruce Brown, 31, removed his GPS tracking device. Investigators were concerned he could reoffend.
Brown has convictions for two counts of first-degree child rape and failure to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.
On Friday, Auburn police spotted a Chrysler Concorde associated with Brown leaving a hotel aboutr 3 a.m. and tried to pull him over.
Brown sped off, starting a high-speed chase that reached 100 mph where he repeatedly drove into oncoming traffic. It ended in the 500 block of West Valley Highway after police were able to force his vehicle to a stop.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and ordered held on $100,000 during a Saturday court appearance.
