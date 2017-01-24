Two fatally shot near Milton identified

A man and woman killed Monday near Milton during a domestic dispute that ended with police shooting the man after he shot the woman have been identified as Pamela Parker and Allen Swanson.
Police were called about 1:50 p.m. to an apartment complex at 6926 Fifth St. E. after people reported Swanson, 53, was holding Parker, 42, around the neck with a gun in his hand in the parking lot.
It is unclear what started the confrontation between the two, who police said were lovers and step-siblings.
An officer and sergeant responded separately to the apartment complex and ordered Swanson to drop his gun.
Swanson refused, and dragged Parker behind a car before twice firing his weapon. She screamed and fell to the ground.
After Swanson again refused to drop his gun, the sergeant shot and killed him.
The sergeant, who has been on the department for 17 years, has not been identified. He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.
Swanson and Parker lived together off and on in the complex, said Puyallup police Capt. Scott Engle, who is acting as spokesman for the 13-officer Milton Police Department.
Stacia Glenn
