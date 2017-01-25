Suspects arrested in Lakewood Towne Center car prowls

Two weeks and nearly 30 car prowls later, Lakewood police have arrested two people in connection to the Lakewood Towne Center break-ins.
A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were brought into custody Tuesday after police were tipped off by two women in a stolen car.
During police questioning Monday morning, the women claimed to have gotten the stolen car from the male suspect and also named him as responsible for the Lakewood Towne Center prowls.
Detectives then searched the suspects’ Fife motel room, where they found many stolen items. According to Lakewood Police Department spokesman Chris Lawler, they believe to have found items from about 60 different people.
There have been 28 reported car break-ins at the Lakewood Towne Center since Jan. 8, and in a two-day streak last week, 18 cars were prowled. The shopping center’s traffic and crowds make it a target for break-ins, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to return the stolen items.
This is a developing story.
Comments