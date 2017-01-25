Suspects arrested in Lakewood Towne Center car prowls

0:33 Scene of officer-involved shooting near Milton Pause

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

3:03 Highlights: Luke Lovelady dominates, dad gets milestone win as Life Christian rolls past Ilwaco

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

0:54 Just hop in your bright orange survival capsule if tsunami hits Washington

1:52 No salmon eggs at Donkey Creek this year

1:34 Traffic Q&A: State says homeless camps along state Route 16 pose danger to people and road crews