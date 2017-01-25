Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide for mother’s death

A woman charged with vehicular homicide after she threw her mother from the hood of a car in Edgewood won’t serve further jail time.
Kayley Bullock, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide, and Pierce County Superior Court Judge Edmund Murphy sentenced her to 90 days in jail, which she already has credit for serving.
Bullock is a first time offender, and prosecutors and her attorney noted she has a history of mental illness and has been undergoing treatment.
According to charging papers:
Sandra Bullock, 62, of Puyallup, climbed onto the hood of her daughter’s car June 29 to keep her from driving to meet a man who the daughter said she’d married without telling her parents.
Kayley Bullock honked several times, then drove off, and her mother landed face down on the ground. The elder Bullock suffered a serious head injury, and died the next day at Tacoma General Hospital.
The daughter was arrested.
Defense attorney Lance Hester told the court that Bullock has been getting mental health treatment for about 15 years. He said she has worked hard and made significant progress in the treatment since her arrest.
He told Murphy that, at the time her mother was hurt, Bullock had “a little bit of a medication adjustment going on, and there ended up being a rapid decline.”
Hester said she has strong family support, and her sister, Cammie Bullock, also addressed the court.
“Now she’s doing so much better,” she said. “... Now she’s able to start the grieving process as well.”
Kayley Bullock apologized to Murphy for her actions, and said her mother had been like her best friend.
Before handing down the sentence, the judge told her she needs to keep up with her mental health treatment.
“This is something you’re going to have to take very seriously,” Murphy said. “... You need to make sure that you follow through with what you need to do.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
