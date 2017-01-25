Crime

January 25, 2017 8:09 PM

Man arrested in woman’s shooting death

By Kenny Ocker

Tacoma police on Wednesday night arrested a SeaTac man they believe shot and killed a homeless woman and left her body along state Route 509 last week.

The 25-year-old man is being held in Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Audrey Anna Newell, 29.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the arrest is the result of a police investigation, but did not have further details on what led detectives to the 25-year-old.

Newell’s body had been found on the side of the road by a passer-by driving in the 5600 block of Marine View Drive Northeast about 8 p.m. Jan. 19. Detectives said then that Newell had likely been killed nearby.

