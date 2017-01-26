Man charged in fatal shooting of woman in Tacoma

A man charged with killing a homeless woman and leaving her body along a Tacoma road claims he dropped her off to a friend after she pulled a knife on him.
Police don’t believe that story.
Jess Golden, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for second-degree murder.
Pierce County prosecutors contend he fatally shot Audrey Anna Newell, 29, at a viewpoint in the 5800 block of Marine View Drive.
Her body was found Jan. 19 by a man walking his dog. She died from a single gunshot to the back of her head.
The two apparently met shortly after Newell was released from a Seattle jail Jan. 17.
Surveillance video from a convenience store show Newell and Golden buying several items together, including two six-packs of Corona beer.
They then took the Link to SeaTac and got into Golden’s car before heading for Marine View Drive, according to charging papers.
Surveillance footage from several cameras captured them traveling. They drove by a restaurant on Marine View Drive just before 6 p.m.
A witness reported hearing a gunshot at 6:20 p.m. Newell’s body was found about 8:20 p.m. There was a beer bottle and brown paper bag containing a six-pack nearby, and tire marks leading away from the scene.
Tacoma detectives were able to trace the bag to a Seattle convenience store, where they obtained surveillance video and were able to identify Golden.
During an interview, he allegedly told police he met Newell and agreed to let her stay at his home but later changed his mind and offered to drop her to a friend in Federal Way.
Golden said she pulled a knife on him during the drive, so he offered her a handgun in his glove box so she could sell it for money, records show.
He claims he dropped her off about 6 p.m. at an apartment complex five miles from where Newell died.
Detectives do not provide a motive in charging papers.
Tire marks at the scene appear to match Golden’s tires, records show.
The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered. A search of Golden’s cellphone show he searched for how deep Lake Washington, the Puget Sound and Cedar River are.
Police are awaiting results from a drop of blood found on the passenger door of Golden’s car and fingerprints on the beer bottle found near Newell’s body.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments