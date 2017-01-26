Crime

January 26, 2017 1:26 PM

Who stole $800 in fragrance from South Hill store?

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A woman stole from $800 in fragrance bottles from a South Hill store and detectives are hoping the public can help identify her.

The theft took place about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 20 at an Ulta beauty shop, 16908 Meridian Ave. E.

Store employees tried to stop her but she ran outside and jumped into a dark green mid-1990s GMC Yukon. The SUV had Washington license plates.

The woman stole seven bottles of cologne and perfume.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Officer-involved shooting near Milton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos