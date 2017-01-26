Who stole $800 in fragrance from South Hill store?

A woman stole from $800 in fragrance bottles from a South Hill store and detectives are hoping the public can help identify her.
The theft took place about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 20 at an Ulta beauty shop, 16908 Meridian Ave. E.
Store employees tried to stop her but she ran outside and jumped into a dark green mid-1990s GMC Yukon. The SUV had Washington license plates.
The woman stole seven bottles of cologne and perfume.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
