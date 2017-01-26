Man arrested in woman’s shooting death

Tacoma police on Wednesday arrested a SeaTac man they believe shot and killed a homeless woman and left her body along state Route 509 last week.
The 25-year-old man was held in the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Audrey Anna Newell, 29.
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the arrest was the result of a police investigation, but she had no further details on what led detectives to the 25-year-old.
A passer-by found Newell’s body about 8 p.m. Jan. 19 on the side of the highway in the 5600 block of Marine View Drive Northeast.
Detectives said Newell likely was killed nearby.
