Men brought tools, underwear to burglarize Parkland espresso stand

The two men came prepared with a makeshift ladder, a cordless screwdriver and underwear to use as a disguise.
Now Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers is hoping to defeat those efforts.
The thieves entered Café Elite, an espresso stand in Parkland, about 3:30 a.m. Nov. 21.
One man propped the makeshift ladder against the business and used the screwdriver to remove surveillance cameras.
The other man put “a small pair of underwear on his head” and gloves on his hands before searching for cash to steal, according to Crimestoppers.
He was described as white, in his 20s with a heavy build, shaved head and beard.
The man who took down the cameras was white, in his 20s with a slender build, light brown hair and blue eyes. He wore a dark jacket, gloves, red bandana and a brown beanie with white, yellow and orange stripes.
Anyone with information on the burglars’ identity is asked to call Crimstoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments