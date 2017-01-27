Inmate pleads guilty to trying to strangle Pierce County corrections deputy

A 21-year-old woman who tried to strangle a Pierce County Jail corrections deputy with a towel pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first-degree murder.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced Kady Jo Paxton, to 16 years, 6 months in prison. Two charges originally filed for attempted first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The attack happened June 30 when a deputy tried to move Paxton to a new cell after she complained that her toilet was not working.
Paxton was in jail awaiting trial on a car-theft charge.
Prosecutors said she used a jail-issue towel knotted at the ends to attack the 44-year-old deputy, planning to use the towel as a ligature to strangle the deputy.
The deputy was able to fend off the attack and radio for help.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments