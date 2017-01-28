Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
James H. Rowe
Age: 32.
Description: 5 feet 7 and 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of attempted first-degree child molestation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Convicted in 2003 of first-degree child rape in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Manuel Lopez Jr.
Age: 62.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 170 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of second-degree rape after breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint. Convicted in 1977 of third-degree rape after sexually assaulting a woman he’d just met.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Nicholas B. Winterberger
Age: 22.
Description: 5 feet 8 and 180 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
Where registered to live: 2300 block of 104th Street Court South.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a teenage girl. Convicted in 2009 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy. Also convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5109.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
